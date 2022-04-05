Mira Rajput praises Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem’s dancing skills: You are a legend

Mira Rajput is one of the most popular star wives in the tinsel town. She tied the knot with actor Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015 and fast forward to 2022, they still continue to give relationship goals to their loved ones. Mira enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she shared a sneak peek of her life with them. She also shares an incredible bond with Shahid Kapoor’s family and often shares pictures and videos with them on ‘gram.

Speaking of which, just a while back, Mira shared a short video of Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem in which she can be seen flaunting her dancing skills. Mira shared the video in the stories section of Instagram. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Mom, you are a legend,” which proves that she is in awe of her MIL’s talent.

See Mira’s post here:

Earlier, in an interview with CNN News 18, Shahid had revealed that Mira was having second thoughts about their “arranged marriage” after watching his movie Udta Punjab. He said, “She was literally five feet away. And I was like, ‘What happened?’ We had just married, and it was an arranged marriage, we didn’t know each other that well. She looked at me, and her first question was, ‘Are you this guy? Are you like him? I don’t want to be with you’. I said, ‘No, no, that’s Tommy Singh. That has nothing to do with me.’”

For unversed, Shahid and Mira have two kids - Zain and Misha.

