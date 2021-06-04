Mira Rajput prefers her chic look with her ‘real lips’ as she ditches Instagram beauty filters, SEE PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor’s gorgeous wife Mira Rajput trusts in the authenticity of the natural look rather than using beauty filters on social media and puts the story on Instagram saying she likes her real lips.

Mira Rajput Kapoor is quite active on social media. On Thursday, Mira Rajput shared some adorable selfies on the Instagram story and specified that she likes her real lips and this could be an implication that she does not prefer the beauty filters on Instagram. In one of the selfies, Mira wrote “I like my real lips thanks” followed by another selfie with open hair and a lip emoticon. This is the dawn of social media that provides beauty filters to people who wish to enhance their look in the digital world.

The cool mother of two frequently drops the insights from her daily life on Instagram. Mira Rajput often posts about fitness, beauty tips and tutorials, memories about her family, and especially her two kids, Zain and Misha. Mira Rajput is also a fashion diva, be for it traditional or western outfits, she knows exactly how to ace it. Recently, Mira Rajput shared a picture, in which she can be seen styling a stunning red outfit and with diamond jewellery, Mira looked ravishing in the overall look.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's Instagram stories-

Mira Rajput also runs a talk show on Instagram where she often speaks on the importance of Yoga, fitness, food and nutrition, beauty and wisdom, etc. with professionals from that particular field. Mira and Shahid got married back in 2015 and have two kids together, a daughter Misha, and a son Zain.

The super mom and star wife has also spoken about how she does not think of herself as a member of the family that is associated with the film industry. Explaining her husband's professional background Mira Rajput has said that just like another family, her’s is a normal family too instead of a film family and her husband working in films is just his profession.

