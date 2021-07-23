Mira Rajput presents her new look in hilarious photos; Follows it up by revealing her skincare secret

's wife Mira Rajput often shares her photos on her social media handle that gives the world a sneak peek of her life with the actor and her kids. Lately, Mira has been sharing a lot of posts with her family members including hubby Shahid, brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and mum Neliima Azeem and fans have been loving the fam jam banter. However, her latest post features Mira's new look all thanks to funny filters and well, it will leave you laughing.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira shared a couple of selfies in which she used swollen cheekbones and lips filters. She is seen goofing around with filters on Instagram and the result turned out to be hilarious. Sharing the photo with the swollen lips, she wrote, "just lined my lips. nothing else." Sharing another photo with swollen cheekbones, Mira wrote, "Very regular with my gua sha." Finally, after goofing around with fans by using a 'pillow face' filter, Mira shared her radiant look along with her skincare secret. Sharing the selfie, Mira wrote, "Ayurveda diet, good sleep, wash my face before I sleep, glazed donut skincare, yoga, weight training, step goal, spend time with family, me time, focussed work hours, no spill overs, meditate, course correct, introspect, be happy from within."

Take a look:

Recently, Mira's post about her kids taking over her phone and clicking blurry photos also went viral on social media. The star wife shared a selfie along with the clicks by her kids Misha and Zain on social media with a cute caption. She wrote, "This is why I click selfies *when the kids ask me to say cheese* #selfiegram #humidityisheretostay #tinyhands #phonetakeover."

Besides this, Mira's family video with Ishaan, Neliima and Shahid also went viral on social media as fans found the banter about phones relatable.

