Mira Rajput professes her undying love for chai and reveals what her perfect cup of tea includes.

Over the weekend, Mira Rajput who is a self-confessed chai lover took to the gram to reveal what her perfect cup of tea entails.

Mira Rajput is always on the top of her game when it comes to Instagram. From quirky posts to quick tips and tricks for young mothers, Mira dishes out a variety of content. Over the weekend, Mira who is a self-confessed chai lover took to the gram to reveal what her perfect cup of tea entails. While several celebrities are often known for their love for healthy drinks such as green tea, chamomile tea or kahwa, Mira revealed that her go-to drink is a good, old fashion cup of tea.

Complete with milk and sugar, Mira loves her chai. To profess her love for tea, the Instagram diva did it in a super stylish way as she shared a stunning monochrome picture. In the photo, Mira can be seen posing with her cup of tea and donning a graphic printed tee which says "Milk and Sugar".

Sharing the photo, Mira captioned it, "That’s how I like my chai #refillrepeat." This is not the first time Mira has expressed her love for chai. A few months ago, too, Mira had shared a picture of 'chai and biscoot' for her evening tea which included the Parle-G biscuits and chai.

Check out Mira Rajput's photo below:

Mira and often give their fans several reasons to cheer as they share their adorable photos. The actor celebrated his 40th birthday last month and got the sweetest wish on social media from wife Mira.

