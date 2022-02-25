Mira Rajput promises many more sunsets with Shahid Kapoor as she posts mushy pics with him

It is Shahid Kapoor’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. But one of the most special wishes that everyone has their eyes on is that of Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput’s wish. Earlier in the day, Mira had taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the Jersey actor and wish him on his birthday. Now yet again the star wife took to her Instagram handle to share some mushy pictures of her with the actor. We bet these pictures will make you fall in love with them.

Mira Rajput shared a couple of mushy pictures with hubby Shahid Kapoor. In the first picture, we can see her wearing a black off-shoulder dress with floral print as Shahid holds her from the waist. Mira is holding her hair and has a big smile on her face. She has paired a big golden hoop earring and looks pretty. Shahid on the other hand has worn a white tee and paired a denim shirt over it. He too looks at his wife lovingly. In the next picture too the cute couple pose together amidst the setting sun. Sharing these pics Mira wrote, “To many more sunsets together.”

Take a look:

Well, it looks like Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput held a small celebration at their house today. Rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani were spotted outside Shahid’s residence.

Talking about the work front, he will next be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film is all set to release on Baisakhi, on April 14. Besides this, he also has Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner that is yet to get a title. He also will be seen in Raj And DK's web series with Raashii Khanna.

