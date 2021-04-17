Mira Rajput is a 'proud mama' as daughter Misha turns photographer & captures her beautiful shot; SEE PIC

Mira Rajput recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning photo of herself clicked by her daughter Misha Kapoor and it is breaking the internet for all the right reasons. Take a look.

’s wife Mira Rajput is one of the most popular stars on social media. The stunning star wife has managed to create a place for herself in the hearts of her fans. Mira, who is an avid social media user, often treats her fan base to her stunning photos flaunting her impeccable fashion sense. She also shares cute pictures of her baby girl Misha Kapoor. Recently, the fashion enthusiast has shared a beautiful photo of herself, leaving everyone in awe of her. Notably, her latest click is quite special as it is clicked by her daughter.

Showcasing Misha’s photography skills, Mira took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo wherein she can be seen rocking a white coloured outfit. She also penned a heartfelt note for little baby girl applauding her camera skills. Mira said Misha is 'getting good with the camera, and it makes her a proud mama' to see her develop a hobby. Sharing the photo, the star wife wrote, “Through my sweetheart’s eyes She really is getting good with the camera, and it makes me a proud mama to see her develop a hobby! But in life, I will always be beside you and behind you, because you my darling are the one to shine #littlemissy.”

In the click, Mira can also be seen sporting chic sunglasses as she is seen sitting & posing for the picture-perfect.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram post below:

Previously, Mira had given us major work from home style goals with two different stylish looks that she shared on her gram.

Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama Jersey that is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same title.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

