Mira Rajput puts her sassy side on display as 'Virgo season' begins ahead of her birthday; WATCH

Just a week ahead of her birthday, 's wife Mira Rajput seems to be in a sassy mood and she's making it pretty clear with a relatable video on Virgo season. The star wife, who loves to share updates about her life on social media, recently celebrated the onset of Virgo season with a fun reel on Instagram and well, it seems like many under the same star sign may agree with Mira. Mira will be turning a year older on September 7 and well, it seems she's excited about it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a video in which she is seen pretending to dial up the voicemail to send everyone's opinion to it. The music in the backdrop matched with her actions and well, fans loved Shahid's wife's sassy side. Mira is seen clad in a black sleeveless top in the video with her hair left loose to fall on the sides of her face. With minimal make up, Mira looked gorgeous as she shot the reel ahead of her birthday. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "Sending opinions to voicemail."

As soon as Mira dropped the video, followers began showering her with love. A fan wrote, "Beautiful." Another wrote, "@shahidkapoor your wife is more beautiful & prettier then any other indian actress."

Meanwhile, recently, Shahid and Mira celebrated their daughter Misha's 5th birthday in a special way. Mira penned a lovely note on social media for her little girl as she gave fans a sneak peek of her rainbow tiered cake for celebration. The star wife is yet to give fans a sneak peek into the celebration via more photos.

