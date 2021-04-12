Mira Rajput puts her two 'Monday Moods' on display as she gets dolled up & leaves fans feeling relatable; PICS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share two photos while getting ready. The star wife shared the pretty photos and asked fans 'What's your Monday mood?'

and his wife Mira Rajput always manage to light up the internet with their social media posts. Even more than Shahid, Mira manages to grab the attention of netizens with her relatable posts on her social media handle. From sharing her tricks and tips to skincare and haircare to sharing millennial mom fails, Mira manages to leave netizens in awe of her. And recently, she shared a post related to 'Monday Mood' that has caught everyone's attention.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira shared two photos in which she was seen getting dolled up in her vanity van. In the first photo, Mira is seen with a sorta confused expression on her face. In the second photo, Shahid's wife is seen beaming with joy and her smile can be seen adding to her gorgeous look. She is seen sporting a black tank top blue jeans in the photos and her hair is left open. With minimal makeup and just a lip gloss, Mira looked absolutely gorgeous.

Sharing the photo, Mira put her different moods on display and also asked fans about theirs. She wrote, "What's your Monday mood?"

Recently, Mira shared a video on social media where she revealed how her son Zain messed around her with her makeup sponge and she found it in his inflatable swimming pool with a damaged front. Sharing the same, Mira asked other parents if it has happened with them too. Shahid responded to the video and seemed to be proud of Zain for filling in for him in his absence and entertaining Mira. The video went viral and the couple was once again in the headlines.

