Mira Rajput reminisces her childhood days with sisters Priya & Noor by sharing a goofy throwback PHOTO

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a major throwback picture of her childhood with her sisters Priya and Noor. Take a look.

Mira Rajput has been an avid social media user for quite some time. The diva is known for sharing nitty-gritty about her life online for all her fans to see. She can be often seen posting mushy family photos of her husband and their kids – Misha and Zain. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, like many other celebrities, she has been promoting a fundraiser for a cause that raises money to arrange for Oxygen concentrators. While the star has been religiously extending her support during the crisis, she also has been sharing glimpses of how she’s coping with the situation.

Last month, the star had posted a photo of Misha writing a letter to her grandmother, Neliima Azeem. In the cute snap, we can see that the young one has penned how much she misses her grandma. Now, Mira has shared a blast from the past by sharing a major throwback picture of herself on Instagram. In the childhood photo, we can see the star posing away from the camera while donning a yellow coloured sweater. She is accompanied by her sisters, Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noor Rajput Wadhwani.

Mira wrote, "Memories give us shelter in the fog of the uncertain future #sisterhood Also what are these sweaters."

Take a look at the photo:

Upon witnessing the adorable picture, Mira’s sister Priya dropped her reaction in the comments section. She wrote, "These simple holidays and family friends... our entire social circle." Netizens couldn’t help but rush to the comments to shower love on the post. One user commented, “Naughty little girl in yellow!”

