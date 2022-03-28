Mira Rajput reunites with her girls for a day of shopping & fun; Don't miss their uber cool ride.

Mira Rajput recently made heads turn when she walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week for designer Aisha Rao. The doting mum of two was the showstopper for the designer and looked stunning in a dreamy outfit. The 27-year-old Delhi born diva was back on her home turf for the show where she sashayed down the ramp, looking equal parts fierce and glamorous.

Looks like it was also the perfect time for Mira to reunite with her Delhi friends and have a fun day out. The social media bee seems to have spent her Sunday well as she stepped out for shopping and for some much-needed quality time with her friends. Taking to Instagram, Mira even shared a photo with her girl gang and their uber cool ride.

Posing on a pink vintage wagon, Mira was all smiles as she stood by the car's side and posed. She also kicked back and relaxed with a super comfortable outfit as she slipped into a basic black top and grey joggers. Sharing a picture with her girls, Mira captioned it, "Get in, we’re going shopping #girlgangisthebestgang."

Check it out:

It was not Mira Rajput's first time on the runway as she had previously walked the ramp with Shahid Kapoor for Anita Dongre's show a couple of years ago. But we loved to see the young mama take over the stage solo.

Missed out on Mira Rajput's ramp look? Click the link below to check it out.

