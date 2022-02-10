Mira Rajput reveals the 3 things she loves in a midnight selfie & Shahid Kapoor is not one of them

Mira Kapoor is one of the most popular star wives and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is quite active on social media and often keeps giving us a glimpse of her life that includes her hubby Shahid Kapoor and kids Zain and Misha. Well, Mira recently shared a picture of herself and disclosed the three things that she loved. But before you draw any conclusion, let us tell you that Shahid’s name is not included in this.

In the picture, we can see Mira Kapoor lying on her bed and her face is only partially visible. Shahid Kapoor’s wife is wearing a black tee and is pouting in the selfie. She is also holding a hot water bottle in her hand and it has a cute print on it. Sharing this picture, Mira Kapoor reevaled the three things that she loves and well Shahid’s name was not in it. She wrote, “I just love my bed and my mama And my hot water bottle” with a heart emoji.

Take a look:

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, he will soon be seen in Jersey that is the official Hindi remake of the Nani starrer Telugu film. Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Shahid in this one. The film was all set to release in December last year but due to the theatres being shut and the rising cases of COVID-19, the makers decided to push the release. Apart from Jersey, Shahid also has Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner and Raj & DK's web series.

