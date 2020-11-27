Mira Rajput REVEALS the 'best part' about working out at home in winters and it will make you feel relatable

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is among the celebs who used to love hitting the gym often prior to the pandemic. However, now, she is working out at home and recently, she shared a glimpse of it on social media.

and Mira Rajput are among the Bollywood couples who love to sweat it out together. Prior to the pandemic, fans used to spot them together as they headed to their gym to workout. Amid the pandemic, Mira and Shahid resorted to working out from home and while the actor is away shooting for his film, his wife is spending time with kids. Recently, Mira shared a glimpse of her workout session at home amid the chilly winters and revealed the best part about sweating it out at home.

The star wife took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her feet clad in fleece socks over tights as she stood over a Yoga mat to workout. Mira claimed that the best part about working out at home was that she could wear anything she wants. With this photo of her working out at home in winters in full gear, surely Mira managed to make fans feel relatable. Not just this, she showed off her home workout gym look and called it 'absolutely ridiculous.'

Sharing the photo, Shahid's wife wrote, "Best part about working out at home is that you can look absolutely ridiculous. #10degrees #gymlook #fleecelinedsocks."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's gym look at home:

Meanwhile, Mira has been sharing her tips and tricks of skincare and haircare on social media amid the pandemic and fans are loving it. Recently, on Diwali, Mira headed to spend time with hubby Shahid, who was away for the shooting of his film. As soon as the couple reunited, the Jersey star shared adorable photos on social media and left fans gushing over the two.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

