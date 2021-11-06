Mira Rajput reveals her best friend had a crush on Shahid Kapoor; Shares BFF’s reaction to their wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made the heads turn when they had announced their wedding. Their relationship became the talk of the town not just because of the age gap, but also for their beautiful chemistry. And the power couple never misses a chance to keep their fans intrigued with their equation and often shell out major relationship advices. In fact, Shahid and Mira never shy away from speaking about their married life and keeping up with this trajectory, the diva has spilled an interesting fact which has got everyone intrigued to the core.

During her recent interaction with Curly Tails, when Mira was quizzed about ever having a crush on Shahid after watching him onscreen, the lady revealed it was her best friend who had a major crush on the Kabir Singh actor. “My best friend had a crush on Shahid. So, when I told her that this is happening (the wedding) and she's like, 'Oh my god' because she used to tell me before also that she has a crush on Shahid. Obviously, it didn't strike me he was no one in my life at that time. But she's like 'Do you know I had a crush on him when I was in school' because we are college friends. And it was fun”.

Mira also added that they often enjoy a hearty laugh on this. Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid recently made the headlines after they were seen dishing out major fitness goals as they returned to workout soon after their Diwali celebrations with Ishaan Khatter.

