Mira Rajput reveals how her holiday with Misha, Zain starts & ends; Shares tips for a perfect vacay with kids

Mira Rajput is one yummy mummy and she knows how to take care of her littles ones very well. It is very often that she shares tips and tricks to keep kids happy which is a huge help for new moms. The star wife on Wednesday took to Instagram to share how holidays with kids seems like to her. She posted a video in which she has summarised a typical holiday with her kids and also asked her fans how they take the equation of Holiday plus Kids.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput posted a short clip, at the beginning of which she is seen all dressed up, amid a picturesque location, and she captioned it as, “How a holiday with kids begins,” and as the video continues, it shows Mira walking in a mall as she smiles all the way. She finally rests herself on a bed towards the end of the video, and captions it as “How a holiday with kids ends.” In the video, she has shared how she feels exhausted after a good holiday with kids.

In the captions, Mira unveiled to her fans the things she takes care of while planning for a vacation with her tiny tots. She wrote, “Holiday + Kids = ? While we’re all back to virtually holidaying and zoom parties, I couldn’t help but remember the zillion and one mixed feelings I had while travelling with my kids. It’s great 1-1 bonding time, we get to indulge in long lazy breakfasts together with no rules, a lot of pool time and doing kiddie activities in various places together and seeing their faces light up. The kid in me just comes alive and I have so much fun doing all those things with them.”

While summarising a typical holiday trip with the kids, Mira added, “BUT. It’s tough business. For kids below a certain age they can feel overwhelmed which starts a dominos effect on the entire trip, it also requires A LOT of planning in advance, food stops, and patience for unexpected changes in plans. It also calls for crazy packing (which you know I dislike anyway) and even with lists just gets tedious. I’m also so tired towards the evening that as much as I want to go out I struggle to put some heels on.”

Concluding the post, she wrote, “I much preferred a destination like the Maldives which has a relaxed pace and not too many things to check off the FOMO list.”

In the end, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor’s wife shared her thoughts on a holiday with kids. She wrote, “Crazy with, crazier without I guess? What do you guys think?”

Scores of fans related to Mira’s post over the photo-sharing platform as they hit like, and dropped in red heart emoticons on the post.

