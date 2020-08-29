  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput reveals how she addresses Shahid Kapoor and it is not what you are thinking

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance and their Instagram posts are proof to this.
28067 reads Mumbai
Mira Rajput reveals how she addresses Shahid Kapoor and it is not what you are thinkingMira Rajput reveals how she addresses Shahid Kapoor and it is not what you are thinking
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shahid Kapoor broke a million hearts when he married Mira Rajput in 2015. While it has been an arrange arranged marriage for the couple, the duo never failed to dish out major relationship goals. Even after five years of their wedding, Mira and Shahid continue to be head over heels in love with each other and doesn’t leave a chance to paint the town red with their romance. In fact, Mira’s mushy posts for her main man are proof to their oh so beautiful love life.

Needless to say, the fans are always keen to know the inside details about Shahid and Mira’s happy married life. Recently, Mira, who is an avid Instagram user, was seen interacting with her fans in an interesting ‘Ask Me Anything’ session and she was, undoubtedly, flooded with numerous questions. Interestingly, one of the Instagram users quizzed the star wife about how she addresses Shahid Kapoor and Mira’s reply will make you go aww. The Instagram user wrote, “Shahid ko kya kehkar bulati ho?” To this Mira replied, “Suniye.” Isn’t this giving the perfect desi Indian wife vibes?

Furthermore, the lady also spoke about her favourite actor and the Kabir Singh star managed to win the race. This isn’t all. Another user quizzed Mira about who is more caring of the two. To this, she gave an interesting answer and wrote, “I am thoroughly spoilt.” Looks like Sasha is raising the standards for all the husbands around.

Talking about the work front, Shahid, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh, will be seen in the Bollywood remake of Telugu sports drama Jersey.

Also Read: Mira Rajput shares a beautiful throwback pic from her first pregnancy ahead of daughter Misha’s birthday

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Who is she? Not interested

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

MUMBAI POOLIC THUMSUP

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement