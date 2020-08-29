Mira Rajput reveals how she addresses Shahid Kapoor and it is not what you are thinking

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance and their Instagram posts are proof to this.

broke a million hearts when he married Mira Rajput in 2015. While it has been an arrange arranged marriage for the couple, the duo never failed to dish out major relationship goals. Even after five years of their wedding, Mira and Shahid continue to be head over heels in love with each other and doesn’t leave a chance to paint the town red with their romance. In fact, Mira’s mushy posts for her main man are proof to their oh so beautiful love life.

Needless to say, the fans are always keen to know the inside details about Shahid and Mira’s happy married life. Recently, Mira, who is an avid Instagram user, was seen interacting with her fans in an interesting ‘Ask Me Anything’ session and she was, undoubtedly, flooded with numerous questions. Interestingly, one of the Instagram users quizzed the star wife about how she addresses Shahid Kapoor and Mira’s reply will make you go aww. The Instagram user wrote, “Shahid ko kya kehkar bulati ho?” To this Mira replied, “Suniye.” Isn’t this giving the perfect desi Indian wife vibes?

Furthermore, the lady also spoke about her favourite actor and the Kabir Singh star managed to win the race. This isn’t all. Another user quizzed Mira about who is more caring of the two. To this, she gave an interesting answer and wrote, “I am thoroughly spoilt.” Looks like Sasha is raising the standards for all the husbands around.

Talking about the work front, Shahid, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh, will be seen in the Bollywood remake of Telugu sports drama Jersey.

