Mira Rajput reveals husband Shahid Kapoor is 'not a chocolate boy', wants fans to look at THIS throwback pic

Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram Story to comment on a picture shared by Shahid Kapoor's fan club and revealed that the actor is 'not a chocolate boy'.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have found quite a large fan following over the years. Since their wedding five years ago, the couple's photos take social media by storm every time they share an update. Be it with their adorable kids Zain and Misha or just a loved up selfie, fans often go gaga. Over the weekend, Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram Story to comment on a picture shared by one of the many Shahid Kapoor fan clubs prevalent on social media. 

This fan club had shared a combination of Shahid's photos from the past as a throwback post. However, Mira had a better idea as she suggested, "If you want a real throwback, check out the Complan ad #Complanboy #notachocolateboy." For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor had featured in a Complan commercial as a child with Ayesha Takia. 

Check out Mira's post below: 

Shahid and Mira will soon be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on 7 July. Just a few days ago, she shared their wedding photo shared by another fan club on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “5 days to 5 years.” To recall, the Udta Punjab actor had broken a million hearts after he married Mira in an arranged marriage on July 7, 2015. Ever since then the couple and their family have made headlines for various reasons. 

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s directorial Jersey wherein he will be essaying the role of a cricketer. The movie is a remake of 2019 release Telugu sports drama. 

