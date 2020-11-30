Mira Rajput reveals the inspiration behind her geometric white top and it's her son Zain's love for Spider Man

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share a photo of herself posing in a stunning white top. The gorgeous star wife correlated the geometric pattern of her top with Zain Kapoor's love for Spider Man.

Actor and Mira Rajput are among the star couples in Bollywood who make heads turn with their stunning looks. Whenever they step out together or alone, Shahid and Mira's style game is always on point. Not just this, Mira has managed to garner a huge fan following on social media as she often drops glimpses of her style in her photos. And recently, the star wife shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a white top. But, it was her revelation about Zain being the inspiration behind it, that left fans intrigued.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a white blouse that was geometrically patterned. With the photo, Mira shared how her 'baby boy's love' for Spider Man inspired her top. She is seen posing with perfect hair and makeup and her pink lipstick added a touch of brightness to her chic look. With her hair left open, Mira looked every bit of a diva in the stunning photo. But, it was her cute revelation that stole the show.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "My baby boy loves Spider-Man you see.." The star wife recently shared how she works out in socks at home in winters in a post and left fans feeling relatable.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photo:

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Mira often used to share glimpses from her life with kids Zain and Misha and husband Shahid. Last month when Shahid headed off to shoot Jersey, Mira had expressed how she missed him. The couple celebrated Diwali together and lit up the internet with their adorable photos.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

