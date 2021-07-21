Mira Rajput reveals THIS is the reason why she clicks selfies and it is related to Misha and Zain

's wife Mira Rajput is once again back with a series of gorgeous selfies. But, this time, she has also gone ahead and revealed the reason why she clicks selfies and well, the reason is bound to make every parent feel relatable. While Mira's recent post featured a stunning selfie, the other photos in the post were out of focus and we could not see her face. Revealing that it was her kids Misha and Zain who took over the phone, Mira revealed why she resorts to clicking selfies.

Now, on Wednesday, Mira has shared a selfie in which she is seen sporting a light coloured shirt with her hair left open. In the same post, there were two other photos in which Mira could not be seen clearly and the photos were out of focus. Explaining why she prefers to click selfies, Mira attributed the out of focus photos to her 'kids' Misha and Zain. In her caption, she wrote, "This is why I click selfies *when the kids ask me to say cheese* #selfiegram #humidityisheretostay #tinyhands #phonetakeover." Also, she once again spoke about humidity in Mumbai in her caption.

Take a look:

A few weeks back too, Mira had shared a couple of photos where she had claimed that her blow-dried hair lasts for only a few seconds in the humidity of Mumbai and had asked followers about their experience with the same. The star wife often shares glimpses from her life on social media and her followers love it.

Recently, she shared a home video featuring Ishaan Khatter, Neliima Azeem and Shahid and it went viral on social media. In the video, Mira and Neliima Azeem teamed up to get Shahid and Ishaan's attention and wanted them to put their phones down. The cute video had left netizens in splits and many felt relatable.

