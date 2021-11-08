Mira Rajput reveals she was 7 when Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishq released, says THIS film is her favourite.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of social media's most loved couples. Their pictures and family moments often sends their fans into a frenzy. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Mira got candid about watching Shahid's films and also revealed that her best friend had a crush on him.

However, before answering that, Mira was also asked if she has any memory attached to Shahid's first film Ishq Vishq which released in 2003.

A laughing Mira said, "I think it's been what 20 years for Ishq Vishq. So I was 7. I was a kid in school. I don't really remember where I was when Ishq Vishq released. I remember categorically this 'chocolate boy' term being coined."

Growing up, did Mira ever have a crush on Shahid? "You know my best friend had a crush on Shahid," Mira revealed.

Adding, "When I told her this (marriage) is happening, she was like 'Oh My God'. She used to tell me before also that she has a crush on Shahid. Obviously, it didn't strike me because he was nowhere in my life at that time. But she was like, "Do you know I had a crush on him when I was in school?" because we were college friends. And it was fun. We still laugh about it. I just met her yesterday. She, her husband, me and Shahid we were all together. It was fun."

While Mira did reveal whether she had a crush on her now husband Shahid, she did reveal that she watches his old movies. "I think I've really begun to enjoy watching his old movies now. One of his favourite movies of mine is Chup Chup Ke. I don't know why he keeps hiding away from that but I love that movie."

