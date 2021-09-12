Mira Rajput reveals she was overwhelmed during her birthday trip to the mountains.

Mira Rajput recently escaped the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and took off to the mountains to celebrate her birthday. The social media diva gave her online presence a break and stayed away from the gram. On Sunday, Mira took to Instagram to share a video from her holiday and revealed how being amidst nature was a healing break.

Sharing the video, Mira wrote how being in the hills helped her rejuvenate. She also stated that it was her first holiday in almost two years and how earlier travels were all about work. She was also accompanied by her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor and she had earlier shared a photo with her hubby as they took a stroll through the woods.

Mira wrote, "Recharge, Took off to the mountains for my birthday, a much needed break after nearly two years.. We restricted travel just for work, and trips around commitments never really let you unwind. Nature heals.. And I felt that. I may be a few kilos up but I feel so much lighter in my head and heart. I was just so overwhelmed throughout; gratitude, a deeper connection, and a feeling of a greater presence when in nature."

She added, "Pulled out a few videos I managed to take to send to family since I tried to be on a digital detox and a complete DND on the day of (red balloon emoji). Breathe.. unwind..#itsnotallforthegram." A doting mum of two, Mira celebrated her 27th birthday this year.

Click here to watch Mira Kapoor's birthday video.