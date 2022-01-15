Mira Rajput reveals THIS song reminds her of hubby Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They keep treating their fans with each other’s pictures on social media. Despite not being from the film industry, Mira enjoys a massive fan following. The mother of two has recently joined YouTube. She is quite active on the video-sharing application and shares videos with her fans to interact with them. Recently, she shared a video where she talked a few things about her husband Shahid Kapoor through question-and-answer sessions.

In the video titled ‘Get To Know The Real Me!’, Mira answered a few questions. During the round, she revealed a song that reminds her of Shahid, which is Thinking Out Loud by singer Ed Shareen. Isn’t it cute!? She also shared that Shahid’s Bismil song is her favourite of them all and gives her goosebumps every time she listens or watches it. During the fun session, Mira also shared answers related to her favourite cuisine, her definition of fashion, etc.

See Mira’s video here:

Earlier, Shahid took to his Instagram space and posted a cute video featuring him and Mira, where the actor captures Mira doing something on her phone. He captioned it, “Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also..What to do..Love is like that only (pink heart emojis)”.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and have two kids- Misha and Zain. On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the film Jersey. Its release got postponed due to Coronavirus.

