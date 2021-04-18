Mira Rajput reveals what she's busy doing while husband Shahid Kapoor is busy watching IPL 2021 matches.

Donning a yellow saree for CSK to a stunning blue dress for Mumbai Indians, Mira Rajput's fans put together photos of her in all IPL team colour.

Mira Rajput is a social media butterfly and there are no two ways about it. From a few thousand followers, Mira now has over 2.5 million people following her and the young mum of two always has something to share. From sharing her lifestyle choices to dishing out tips and tricks on how to achieve great hair and skin, Mira also shares funny anecdotes of her time with .

On Sunday, Mira did just that as she re-shared a photo from one of her fan clubs. In the collage, Mira's fans put together photos of her in all IPL team colours and mentioned which team would Mira cheer for. Donning a yellow saree for CSK to a stunning blue dress for Mumbai Indians, the collage was all things fun.

However, it was Mira's caption that cracked us up. Re-sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "While my husband watches @iplt20... Me:" followed by the picture.

Take a look at Mira's IPL themed photo:

Just yesterday, Mira took to the gram to share a photo of herself lounging on the lawn as she revealed that daughter Misha snapped up the beautiful photo. "Through my sweetheart’s eyes She really is getting good with the camera, and it makes me a proud mama to see her develop a hobby! But in life, I will always be beside you and behind you, because you my darling are the one to shine #littlemissy," wrote Mira.

