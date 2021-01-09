Mira Rajput reveals who gifted her the 'Alexis' inspired necklace with a selfie and it's NOT Shahid Kapoor

Recently, Mira Rajput piqued the internet's curiosity as she rocked a necklace inspired from Schitt's Creek character, Alexis. Now, she has revealed who gave it to her and it will leave you surprised.

and his wife Mira Rajput are among the power couples of Bollywood. The two have been painting social media red with their love-filled PDA for the longest time and their fans love it. Not just this, Mira too is turning out to be a social media star as her tricks and tips related to health, fitness and haircare are a hit with the young girls. However, recently, Mira piqued the interest of fans as she had shared a selfie wearing an 'Alexis' inspired necklace and the internet wanted to know who gave it to her.

Well, now, Mira has finally revealed who gifted the necklace inspired from Schitt's Creek's character, Alexis. Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a photo of herself as she posed for a selfie. In the photo, she could be seen clad in a blacktop. With it, one could see her rocking the 'Alexis' inspired necklace with her initials M and K. The star wife revealed that it was her sister Noor Wadhwani who had picked it up for her and that they can ask her where it was from.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "So many of you asking about the 'Alexis necklace.' My sister picked it up for me 2 years ago. You can DM her @noor.wadhwani."

Take a look at Mira's post:

Meanwhile, Mira has been winning the internet with her style. She recently flaunted her winter glow in a white turtleneck sweater and left fans in awe of her warm look. A while back, Mira conducted an AMA session on Instagram and clarified that she will not be debuting in films and even revealed that she is not pregnant with a 3rd child. The star wife had also kept fans updated about her lockdown shenanigans with kids Misha and Zain via her social media handle.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

