Mira Rajput reviews Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, calls him ‘magic’; Actor has the most heartwarming reply

After a long wait, Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited sports drama Jersey is all set to release on the silver screens tomorrow, on the 22nd of April. Ahead of its release, Shahid and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur have been busy promoting their film. Fans too have been waiting to see Shahid back in action after almost three years. Last night, a screening of Jersey was held by the makers in the city. Many celebs, including Shahid’s family had attended it. Now, the actor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared her review of the film.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira heaped Shahid with praise. Sharing a still from the film, Mira wrote, “You are magic @shahidkapoor It’s been a long journey till the end of this ‘Test’, every innings brought a new twist. But you knocked it out of the part! (Hands in the air emoji)”. She further added, “It’s time @jerseythefilm @mrunalthakur @officialpankajkapur @amanthegill @gowtamnaidu”.

Shahid reshared Mira’s story on his Instagram space and had the most heartwarming response to her review. He wrote, “You can be my wingman every time my love n I’ll be yours (pink heart emoji)”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s stories:

Talking about Jersey, the film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which featured Nani. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also made the original movie. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the film also stars the former’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a key role. Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a failed cricketer who gets back to the field for his son.

