Mira Rajput rocks green jumpsuit as she concludes her Dubai trip; Says she wants her ‘bed & babies’

Mira Rajput has just concluded her all-girls trip to Dubai with her best friends. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira loves to keep an active social media presence, which means, she treats her fans and followers with regular life updates, candid pictures, selfies, and reels. Lately, she has been sharing a lot of sneak-peeks from her Dubai trip. Keeping up with this trajectory, some time back, Mira yet again took to her social media space, and posted a picture and Instagram stories, as she came to the end of her vacation.

A few moments back, Mira took to the ‘gram and posted a new picture, looking gorgeous as ever as she walked amidst a green field. In the photo, she could be seen donning a strapless neon-green jumpsuit. Mira wore her hair down, and sported flawless makeup.

Sharing the picture, Mira summed up her holiday in the caption of the post. It read, “Checking out from Dubai. This trip has been recharging for me; spending time with my close friends and catching up on everything since, reliving old times (literally - @sejalkkumar let’s make a list of everything you thought you lost but found again), visiting some stunning landmarks and eating exceptional food. Between being in the air and snuggled together in our bathrobes, we were still just the three girls who met each other on the first day of college. To MANY more girls trips, and laughing till we can’t stay awake anymore! @sejalkkumar @suhavini #SMS.”

Mira also posted a picture from her flight on her Instagram stories. Dressed in a white outfit, she took a selfie and wrote, “I just want my bed and my babies!”

