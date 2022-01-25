Mira Rajput’s banter with brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s rumoured GF Ananya Panday is all things fun

Celebrity wife Mira Rajput knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Every now and then, she treats her followers to regular glimpses of her at-home activities, be it her culinary quests or jewelry making sessions. Speaking of which, on Tuesday, January 25, once again the star wife took to social media to share a messy hair selfie of herself. But what stole the limelight was her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s reaction.

While sharing her no-makeup selfie online, Mira Rajput explained that she’s listening to AP on loop. “Now playing AP on loop #obssesed,” wrote Mira. Shahid Kapoor’s wife was referring to Indian rapper and music sensation AP Dhillon, actor Ananya Pandya jokingly thanked Mira as she shares the same Initial. As soon as the comment caught the attention of Rajput, she quickly replied, “@ananyapanday Ha. There goes your birthday package.”

In the latest post shared by Mira, the celebrity wife can be seen slaying in a blue puffer jacket to protect herself from the chilly weather. The jacket was topped over a neutral white top, meanwhile no makeup and messy hair left open completed Mira’s look. Check out the photo below:

Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018. Speaking of Ananya Panday’s professional front, the youngster is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming movie, Gehraiyaan featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

