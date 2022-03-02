Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha Kapoor gives major Punjabi kudi vibes with her parandis; PIC

The wedding season is going on in India and not just the aam aadmi, but the celebs have also been making the most of it. While tinselvile has witnessed several celeb weddings this year, another name is added to the list as Shahid Kapoor ’s sister Sanah Kapur is tying the knot with beau Mayank Pahwa this week in Mahabaleshwar. The wedding festivities have begun and the soon to wed couple had their mehendi and haldi ceremony on Tuesday. Amid this, Mira Rajput, who is quite active on social media, has been dropping stunning pics from the celebrations to keep her fans intrigued.

Keeping up with the trajectory, Mira has shared yet another beautiful pic and this time her daughter Misha Kapoor was her muse. In the pic, the little munchkin looked adorable in her yellow and white suit with pink floral print. Her look was completed with a matching yellow coloured dupatta with a magenta border. But her pink parandi with a cute heart on it stole the show and gave the perfect Punjabi kudi vibe. Mira had captioned the image as, “Parandis and Mish Mish”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post for Mira Rajput:

Meanwhile, several videos from Sanah Kapur’s pre-wedding ceremonies have surfaced on the internet wherein the bride to be was seen enjoying every bit of the celebration. Dressed in a magenta coloured outfit with a mustard crop shrug, Sanah looked stunning during the celebrations. Her cousin Vivaan Shah also shared a video from the celebration and wrote, “Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll. Baa would have been soooop= proud Sanuuu”.

Also Read: Mira Rajput looks mesmerizing in her traditional outfit and not to miss is her low bun and jhumkas; PICS