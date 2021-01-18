Mira Rajput’s latest PHOTOS from Goa will give you major travel goals; Says ‘You can call me Jasmine’

Mira Rajput, who is currently enjoying a quality time with husband Shahid Kapoor in Goa, has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle.

Bollywood actor and wife Mira Rajut have jetted off to Goa on Sunday for a mini vacation. Now, Mira is treating her fans with some stunning pictures from her getaway on her Instagram stories. She has shared a glimpse of the hotel or resort in which the duo is currently staying. Today, in the morning, she has shared some stunning sun-kissed selfies of her on her Instagram stories wherein she can be seen donning a blue-hued outfit and flaunting her glowing looks. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Give me the sun everyday.”

Later, the star wife has also posted a few alluring pictures of her on her Instagram page. In one of the pictures, Mira can be seen beautifully striking a pose for the camera wherein she can be seen wearing a pink trouser with a black knotted top paired with a black sheer shirt or shrug. Sharing the same, she wrote, “You can call me Jasmine.” While in another picture, the beautiful lady can be seen donning the same outfit and posing in front of a mirror. She captioned it as, “When you look at me.”

Check out the lasts posts of Mira Rajput here:

This is not all, Shahid’s wife has also shared a picture of her wearing a bikini paired with a floral printed shrug and she is looking absolutely gorgeous in the same. She clicked the mirror selfie before enjoying a pool time. Take a look:

Earlier, Mira shared a partial glimpse of her along with Shahid relaxing in the couch.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

