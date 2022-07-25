Mira Rajput’s love for pizza is real and her latest video is proof; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not be a part of showbiz but she is no less a diva. Rajput is very active on social media and makes it a point to share her life’s updates with her followers. Be it her gorgeous pictures, family photos or her candid shots, she never fails to impress her followers. She often interacts with her fans too. Meanwhile, Mira’s recent update made us wonder how big of a pizza lover she is. The diva shared a video of various pizzas on her Instagram handle and her love for them was quite evident from the post. A glimpse of the video also showed her cutting the pizza with a scissors.

The mommy of two captioned the video as “The love is real… Who else loves Pizza? Confession- I’m not big on authentic pizzas. I like dirty, thick crust pizzas, fully junkie, loaded and with flavour! That pizza in the last shot was some healthy upside-down version and I was not happy: except for the pizza scissors.” Well, Mira surely loves pizza as much as we do.

Click here to see Mira’s post:

Recently, Shahid and Mira celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on the 7th of July. The lovebirds tied the knot on this very day in 2015. On the special occasion, Mira took to Instagram and dropped an adorable photo where she can be seen lying down in a reclined chair with Shahid. Posting this snapshot, she wished him on their anniversary as she wrote, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby (red heart emoji) I love you beyond the itch and back (kiss emoji) @shahidkapoor.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in the year 2015. They were blessed with a baby girl, Misha in 2016 and last year in 2018, they became parents for the second time and Zain came to their life.