Mira Rajput’s make up artist and photographer for the day is a certain ‘Little Missy’; Can you tell?

Mira Rajput’s make up artist and photographer for the day is a certain ‘Little Missy’; Can you tell? (Pic Credits: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, likes to keep it active on her social media. Apart from adorable candids and gorgeous photoshoots, Mira often shares a sneak peek into her life with Shahid, and their two little munchkins – Misha and Zain. On Friday, Mira took to her Instagram space to share glimpses of her ‘makeover’ at a certain girls club. To netizens’ delight, the ‘girls club’ Mira referred to consisted of her, and her four-year-old daughter. 

In the video that Mira shared, one can see a teensy, tiny, pair of hands holding a make-up brush, and generously applying some bright pink eye shadow on Mira’s eyelids. A smiling and giggling Mira, also shared the final look of her makeover, and from what we see, the MUA of the day, did a pretty fabulous job! Mommy Mira captioned the post with “Makeovers at The Girls Club. Makeup and photo credits : Little Missy. Get your kid to do your makeup!” She also added quite a few fun hashtags like, #makeuptransformation, #makeup, #makeover, #kiddoesmakeup, #girlsclub, and #motherdaughter

Mira aptly added the song ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ to her video. In no time, fans and well-wishers, showered the post with all their love. The comments section was flooded with heart, and heart-eye emojis. 

Check out Mira’s latest video here

Recently, Mira posted a sunkissed picture of herself on the gram. The young mother of two glistened in the golden-hour-sunlight. But what stole the limelight was husband Shahid’s sweet comment, that read, “Ditto Zain”, referring to their two-year-old son.

