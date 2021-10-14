Mira Rajput’s mirror selfie in a bikini flaunting her hot summer bod is unmissable; PIC

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are currently having a blast with their kids on their beach vacay. The couple was recently spotted with their kids at the Mumbai airport heading out of the city in style. Well, recently the Haider actor left all his female fans drooling over his selfie from his vacay and took the social media by storm. And now the star wife has set the internet on fire with her recent mirror selfie giving a sneak peek into her bikini look.

Taking to her Instagram stories Mira Rajput posted a mirror selfie. In the picture, with whatever little we can see, it appears as if the star wife is wearing a black bikini. She is flaunting her hot bot in the picture and even in this not so clear picture, her abs and cuts are clearly visible. Guess her Yoga and fitness regime is really working in the best favour for her. She seems to be standing on a balcony that is surrounded by a pool and greenery. If at all you can take your eyes off Mira then, nature looks captivating too.

Take a look:

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, he set the temperatures soaring as he shared a shirtless selfie as he basked in the sun at the beach sire. He was seen flaunting his bearded look with wet hair. And Shahid completed his look with sunglasses which gave a glimpse of a clear blue sky and the beach. He was certainly having a lot of fun in the beach waters with his family. While his pic was showered with immense love from netizens, his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani also liked the pic.

