Mira Rajput’s new SELFIE on the gram perfectly captures our midweek mood; Seen yet?

It wouldn’t be wrong to dub Mira Rajput Kapoor as a complete social media star. Although Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira is not from the film industry, she has carved her own space in the limelight. The star wife has quite the fan following on social media, where she drops glimpses of her life with Shahid and their two kids Misha and Zain, every now and then. From talking about fitness and yoga, to discussing favorite sitcoms and posting selfies, Mira has done it all. Speaking about selfies, a few moments back, Mira yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a picture with fans and it perfectly captures our midweek mood.

This evening, Mira took to her Instagram stories and posted a candid selfie. From the looks of it, Mira has decided to treat herself to some skincare goodness this Thursday, as it seems like the celebrity wife has a face mask on. She has a black round-neck tee shirt on, while her hair is tied in a messy bun. Sharing this picture with fans, Mira captioned it, “Hibernation”, which is totally our mood this Thursday night! Apart from this, Mira also posted a video on her Instagram stories, where she is seen playing with her long, thick hair. Posting the video, she wrote, “Love how my hair is feeling after ages. Seems like it’s working”.



A few weeks back, Mira and Shahid jetted off to the Maldives for a quick family getaway along with their two children. The couple posted several photographs from the Maldivian beach on their social media accounts, which totally had fans swooning over the couple.

