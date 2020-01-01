Mira Rajput’s picture with Misha and Zain Kapoor is all about happiness and unconditional love; See Post

Mira Rajput shares her happy moment with kids Misha and Zain and we can’t get enough of this adorable picture.

As we have stepped into the New Year, Bollywood celebrities have been sending best wishes to their fans and have been sharing the moment of happiness on social media. And joining the league, ’s wife Mira Rajput also shared a beautiful picture to mark her first post of the year. To note, the lady is one of the most sought after star wives in the industry. Although she does not belong to the showbiz industry, Mira enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

While the stunning beauty leaves no chance to treat her fans with beautiful pictures, Mira’s recent post on Instagram is breaking the internet. In the picture, Mira was seen cuddling her two munchkins daughter Misha and son Zain in a garden. The moment was pure bliss and captured the unconditional bond between a mother and her kids. In fact, her one word caption for the picture was enough to describe Mira’s state of mind and she wrote, “Happiest”. While this was one of the most beautiful post ever shared by Mira, Shahid’s presence in the picture would have surely made it a perfect family click.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s happiest moment with Misha and Zain:

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, after basking in the success of his last release Kabir Singh, the actor has been roped in for another remake of a Telugu movie. We are talking about Nani’s Jersey remake wherein Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricketer. Interestingly, the Padmaavat actor has begun his training for the movie and is quite excited to be a part of Jersey. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur in the lead and is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More