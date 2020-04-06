Mira Rajput’s quarantine has her dig into the archives to share PHOTO from the pool as she stuns in swimsuit

Mira Rajput took to social media to share a throwback photo from her archives as she stuns in a swimsuit

In times of quarantine, when PM Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors, everyone is making the most of the free time by indulging in some cooking or other household chores. Amidst a host of celebs, if we talk about and wifey Mira Rajput, the two have been working out at home, cooking pancakes and of course, spending ample time with their kids- Misha and Zain. And today, on a bright sunny day, Mira Rajput decided to share a major throwback photo from her archives which has her sit on a unicorn/mermaid water toy and play in the swimming pool, and alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing #trendy #blastfromthepast From @ishitasethii’s archives..”

Well, Mira totally looks unrecognisable in the photo and we wonder what hubby shahid Kapoor has to say to it. Also, a few days back, since the entire nation is under a lockdown, Mira Rajput shared a selfie wherein she was seen talking about her eyebrows and how they have been behaving well till now because just like all the girls, even Mira is worried of the eyebrows growing wild. Alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “So far the eyebrows are behaving.” Besides, while Shahid Kapoor whipped up pancakes for Mira, Mira, too, got back to baking as she baked a marble cake amid quarantine and sharing it, she wrote: “Back to baking after many years! Marble Cake on its way #goodolclassic #lifeisbetterwithbutter.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will was last seen in Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani, and next, he will be seen in Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film by the same name. However, due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the film’s shooting, which had been underway in Punjab, was called off in mid March. Also, during a recent Ask me session on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor revealed that his next film is going to be an action film.

Check out Mira Rajput's throwback photo as she stuns in a swimsuit:

ALSO READ: PM Modi speech on Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka & more urge people to stay indoors

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More