Mira Rajput’s recent selfie comes with a unique effect and thoughtful quote

’s wife Mira Rajput has been one of the most talked about star wives in Bollywood. Not just the fans love to see Mira and Shahid’s mushy romance, the lady is also quite popular on social media and often treats fans with beautiful pictures. In fact, each of her posts are also a thing among the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mira Rajput has once again taken the social media by a storm with her recent selfie which has a unique effect to it.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a picture of herself wherein she was seen dressed in a black dress. She had kept her hair tresses open and her make up game was on point. Interestingly, Mira had used a special effect for this pic wherein the pic was clicked through a bubble wrap. However, the special effect added charm to the pic. On the other hand, Mira also gave a thoughtful caption to the pic and wrote, “I’ll save you from the trauma, I know you’re fragile”. While the pic garnered massive attention, Shahid Kapoor also liked Mira Rajput’s pic.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s pic:

To note, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for six years now and are proud parents of two kids – daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. While Mira often shares interesting posts on social media, she had recently won hearts as she shared a video of herself playing piano and it definitely came as a surprise to her followers. She wrote, “Did you know I play the piano? Well I did.. till my Trinity Grade 3 exams. I was able to play a song by hearing it when I was 3! Now I think I'm going to resume my lessons. This is one of the pieces I remember.”

