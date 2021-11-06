Mira Rajput’s red turtleneck sweater is the perfect choice to welcome the winter season

Celebrity wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is exceptionally active on Instagram, treating her followers to regular glimpses of her at-home activities, from culinary quests to jewellery making sessions with daughter Misha. What stands out most in Rajput Kapoor's online updates is her versatile, on-fleek ensembles. Most recently, the mom-of-two brightened up our feeds with a selfie in which she can be seen inaugurating the sweater season with style.

On Saturday, Mira Rajput shared a slew of stunning selfies online that sees her sporting an infectious smile. The aesthetic of Padokone’s sweater champions the feeling of cosiness but doesn’t detract from the actor also looking stylish. The reason this piece screams versatility is that we can imagine it paired with jeans and a coat on top for colder months, just as easily as we see it worn over a pair of shorts or a skirt for less chilly weather. Speaking of Mira, she paired her look with black trousers and matching knee-length boots.

Take a look at the photos below:

The Kapoor family is also celebrating Diwali 2021 in the most elegant manner. Before dishing out major fashion goals, Mira also gave us a quick sneak peek into her Diwali celebration in a reel video. From flower rangoli to lighting diyas, Mira was seen engulfed in the happy wave of the festive season. Click HERE to watch the video.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently returned to India after spending a week-long vacation in the Maldives with their family. The Bollywood power couple did not miss a single chance to give fans a sneak peek into their holidays via social media, thereby igniting the wanderlust hearts of their followers. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

