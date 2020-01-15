Mira Rajput’s sunkissed selfie as she lays on grass nailing a de glam look is all things classy; Take a look

Today, Mira Rajput posted a selfie on social media wherein she is seen nailing a de-glam look.

As much as we love to stalk on social media, we equally love to watch Mira Rajput and her social media posts. From her candid selfies, family photos to workout videos, Mira Rajput’s social media game is A-one and today, Shahid’s wife, aka Mira shared a photo on social media wherein she is seen gazing in the camera while laying on grass and sun bathing and alongside the photo, Mira wrote, ‘Point of view’

On the occasion of Lohri, Mira shared a couple of video clips on Instagram story from their celebrations in Mumbai, and in the video, we can see bonfire, sesame seeds, groundnuts, and other Lohri paraphernalia on display. Plus, yesterday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Mira shared a photo of daughter Misha wherein she was seen flying a kite dressed in Indian wear. A few days back, Mira Rajput had rushed to Chandigarh to be with hubby Shahid Kapoor after he got injured while shooting for Jersey as he got stitches around his lip. Later, Shahid and Mira were papped arriving at the Mumbai airport where Shahid Kapoor was seen hiding his face.

For all those who don’t know, Jersey is the official Hindi remake of hit Telugu film of the same name. While the Telugu film starred actor Nani in the lead role, Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. As per reports, Jersey is set in and around Chandigarh during the mid-’90s and the makers will shoot the film at real locations.

