Mira Rajput’s winged eyeliner & red lipstick look will make you skip a heartbeat; PIC

Although, Mira Rajput is not a Bollywood star, but her fan following is nothing less than them. ’s wife often shares amazing pictures of her on her Instagram and we bet she takes the internet by storm. Mira surely knows how to keeps her fans and followers hooked on the social media page. The star-wife who is so active on Instagram posted yet another picture of her looking oh so pretty and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

Taking to her Instagram, Mira Rajput shared a close-up selfie of her. In the picture, Mira can be seen with her hair tied up and posing with her flawless face right in front of the camera. With thick winged eyeliner on her eye and red lipstick, Shahid Kapoor’s wife looks stunning. Also, one cannot miss the heart-shaped earring that she was flaunting in the picture. Sharing this picture, Mira wrote, “Hear no evil” with a heart-shaped emoji.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently took off to the hills to celebrate Mira's 27th birthday and looks like the lovebirds had a great time. From exploring the woods to being amidst nature, Mira and Shahid spent some quality time together. Mira took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her trip. Sharing a video, Mira was seen playing the piano and it definitely came as a surprise to her followers. In the video, a masked Mira can be seen sitting at a massive piano and belting out a few tunes. The video then pans towards Shahid Kapoor who can be seen standing next to her and patiently waiting for her to finish.

