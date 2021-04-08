Mira Rajput says 'missing you Shahid Kapoor' as she dedicates to him a cover version of Lucky Ali's O Sanam

As Shahid Kapoor is out of town, Mira Rajput could not help but miss him. To express her feeling, Mira shared a cover version of Lucky Ali's song O Sanam on her Instagram handle and left fans in awe.

A few days back, was snapped at the Mumbai airport as he headed out of town. As Mira stayed back, it seems like the star wife is missing her hubby Shahid and her recent post on social media is proof of the same. Often when Shahid is away shooting for his project, Mira shares sweet posts to remind him that she misses him. Once again, she shared a sweet post for Shahid and it had a Lucky Ali connect.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a video featuring a cover of Lucky Ali's song O Sanam and expressed how much she was missing Shahid with it. In the video, we could see an artist named Kamakshi Khanna singing Lucky Ali's iconic song with her own sweet twist. Sharing the video, Mira expressed that she missed her hubby Shahid, who currently is out of town. Not just this, on Thursday evening, Mira answered a couple of fan questions related to Shahid and revealed several choices related to him.

The star wife shared the video on her social media handle and wrote, "Missing you @shahidkapoor." In earlier stories, Mira revealed that between Shahid's characters Kabir Singh and Tommy Singh, she would pick the former.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shahid recently took to social media to share a hilarious video where he seemed to be goofing around with filters. After celebrating Holi with Mira, Shahid headed out of the town. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. It will be released on November 5, 2021.

