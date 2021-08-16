Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are ‘twins’ as they match steps in THIS latest VIDEO; WATCH

Mira Rajput is quite active on social media. The celebrity wife is quite popular online and often shares glimpses from her life with fans and followers. Her Instagram grid is full of stunning photoshoots and candid shots of herself and husband Shahid Kapoor, and sometimes with their kids. These photos and videos give us a sneak peek into the everyday life of a happy family. On Monday, Mira took to her Instagram space to share another such heartwarming and fun video.

Mira posted a video featuring and Ishaan Khatter, where the brothers are seen shaking a leg to a song called ‘You’ by DJ Regard, Troye Sivan, and Tate McRee. In the video shared by Mira, both Shahid and Ishaan look really chilled out as they vibe to the song and match their steps to one another. What made the video even more interesting to watch is the quirky video effect called the ‘reverse outline effect’ that created outlined figures of both the brothers. Sharing the video, Mira captioned it as ‘Les Twins’, referring to Shahid and Ishaan’s striking resemblance.

Have a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram reel here.

In a few moments, Mira’s post was overflowing with likes and comments from fans. Ananya Panday also commented saying, “Viiiiiiibe”. She left another comment that read, “It’s the chilli paneer”. One fan said, “Used to be such a fan of Shahid’s dancing since Ishq Vishq. What a fab dancer. Time to rewatch the movie.” Another fan left a comment that read, “MADE MY DAY”. Many others dropped red heart emojis in the comments as well.

Shahid will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, ‘Jersey’. Ishaan has ‘Phone Bhoot’ in his kitty, which stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

