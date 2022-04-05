Mira Rajput says she has to deal with 'dramatic' Shahid Kapoor before his film releases; Video

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the sweetest couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They had tied the knot in the year 2015 and since then, they are giving relationship goals to their fans. Like her husband, Mira too, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often shares a sneak peek of their lives on ‘gram and even her social media banter with Shahid is also famous among their fans.

Speaking of which, today Mira and Shahid treated their fans with a cute banter. Mira shared a video in which Shahid can be seen being dramatic. Shahid can be heard saying ‘Apna Time Aayega’ in Ranveer Kapoor’s style and ‘Aaj Khush Toh Bahut Hogi Tum’ to his wife in Amitabh Bachchan’s style. While posting the video, Mira wrote, “Honey, revenge with a side of sweet #served. What I have to deal with before every release #tock. Award for best lighting goes to #notme.”

See Mira’s video here

As soon as Mira posted the video, fans rushed to shower sweet comments. Even, Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem too reacted to the video and wrote, “Love you, golden boy. Mine.” A fan wrote, “Loved the editing. Shahid is super cute.” Another fan commented, “Cutest Couple.” A user wrote, “This is gold.”

Earlier, Mira had shared an intense workout video on social media. In the video, she could be seen working out with a ball, building her arm strength as she threw the balls towards the wall repeatedly. To this, Shahid adorably wrote, “Were you imagining my face instead of the wall ?” This reply was an instant hit and many fans reacted to this, absolutely loving the Kapoor family’s cute banter.

