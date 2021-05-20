Mira Rajput says ‘she must've done something right’ as her babies Misha & Zain make a salad for her; SEE PIC

Mira Rajput’s little munchkins Misha and Zain recently pampered their mommy with a healthy salad & the star wife can’t stop showering praises on them. Check out the post.

The stunning Mira Rajput is not just known for her utter beauty and fitness, she is also popular for her social media posts. The star wife, who has a loyal fan base on her handles, often keeps her fans and followers entertained and hooked with her interesting posts. Right from sharing her gorgeous selfies to posting happy family photos, Mira has been capturing our hearts lately. Now, in her latest post, ’s wife has showcased her kids Misha and Zain’s cooking talent as they prepare a salad for their mommy.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a picture of the salad and wrote, “My babies made me a salad and fed me. I must’ve done something right,” followed by a heart emoji. The photo showed cucumber and tomato diced in a bowl. Mira, who loves to share her little munchkin’s candid clicks, often shares their pictures showing their drawing & colouring talent.

Earlier, on the occasion of Mother's Day, she had shared a picture of the special card that her kids -- Misha and Zain – made for her. She also posted a picture of a cake and wrote, “You two are my whole heart.. a small little piece for Papa I love you, my babies.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira embraced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their first child, Misha in 2016. The power couple welcomed their second baby, Zain Kapoor on September 5, 2018. Since then, they have been setting major family goals for everyone.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor drops glimpse of his 'Killer' fitness regimen while Mira Rajput flaunts post workout glow; PICS

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×