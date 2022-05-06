Mira Rajput says she wants jeans that Farhan Akhtar wore in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; Shares a PIC

Mira Rajput is a social media birdie and has a huge fanbase. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira is quite active on Instagram, where she often treats fans to sneaks peeks into her life. From adorable pictures with her family, to stunning photoshoots, Mira posts them all on the ‘gram. She doesn’t shy away from being the real her on Instagram and that is what we love about her. Just today she shared a super relatable Instagram story and honestly, we couldn’t agree more with her!

Raise your hands if you absolutely love Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Now, raise your hands if you loved ZNMD boy’s fashion sense. Be it Farhan Akhtar or be it Hrithik Roshan, the dashing boys won us over with their brilliant acting and of course we loved their vacay outfits. It seems Mira shares the same opinion. Today, she put up a shot of ZNMD where Farhan opted for a full-on baggy outfit and looked quite good. He wore comfy baggy jeans that Mira seemed to adore. Along with the picture, Mira wrote, “@faroutakhtar’s jeans from ZNMD #needthesepants.” Well if you find them, please tell us too Mira!

Take a look at Mira's story HERE

Meanwhile, recently, Mira went on a friends’ trip to Dubai having the time of her life. Lately, she has been sharing a lot of sneak-peeks from her Dubai trip Her gorgeous selfies, stunning OOTD’s and fun videos from the trip, we loved everything about the beautiful trip. All her Dubai trip glimpses on her Instagram were loved very much by her fans.

