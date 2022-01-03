Mira Rajput says ‘You can sit with us’ as she gives us a glimpse of her study time with Zain and Misha

Celebrity wife Mira Rajput knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Every now and then, she treats her followers to regular glimpses of her at-home activities, be it her culinary quests or jewelry making sessions with daughter Misha. On Monday, December 3, once again Mira took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her study time with Zain and Misha Kapoor.

In the photo, Mira can be seen teaching her children from a book kept on a table. Although Mira has kept the faces of her children hidden, both Zain and Misha have placed their hands on the children's book kept in front of them. While sharing the post, Mira Kapoor accompanied the picture with a quirky emoticon that read, “You can sit with us’. Click HERE to check out her Instagram story before it disappears.

On the special occasion of New Year 2022, Mira Rajput previously took to Instagram to share a mushy photo alongside hubby Shahid Kapoor. While sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo. Happy New Year everyone. For the first time I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year?”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

