Mira Rajput sends birthday wishes to 'rockstar' niece, says she and Misha share 'sisters before misters' bond

The best feeling in the world is to have siblings or cousins who are best friends! You’d never need permission from your parents to do anything together and embark on adventures together. While Mira Rajput is pretty tight with her sister Priya Rajput Tulshan, it seems the celeb wife has also passed on the same streak to her and her kids, who also share a wonderful bond. It is Mira Rajput’s niece’s birthday, and she went all out to wish her beloved ‘RuRu’ on Instagram and also shared some hilarious details of her kids and her niece’s bond.

Mira went ahead and put up two stories to wish her niece a happy birthday. In the first one, the baby girl looked super cute in a frozen inspired lavender outfit. Mira wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Rockstar Ruru! Sugar, spice and all things nice!’ In the second story, she put yet another mischievous pic and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to the real pataka.’ She also humorously added a ‘Sisters before misters’ tag, presumably talking about Misha and her cousin’s bond, and along with it, she put ‘including Zain’ in the mister's category. The whole affair had us in splits. Sharing a bit more about the kids' group, she wrote, ‘There’s always one naughty one who teaches the rest.’

Mira Rajput is quite active on her Instagram and often makes the headlines with her quirky and catchy posts. The celebrity doesn’t shy away from sharing about her family on her social media and gives us a glimpse of the Rajput-Kapoor household.

