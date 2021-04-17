Mira Rajput serves up two chic looks apt for WFH as she nails co ords and floral earrings in new PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to drop two photos in which she flaunted two different looks. The star wife managed to shell out work from home style goals with both looks.

's wife Mira Rajput is quite an avid social media user and she loves to give netizens a glimpse of the world with the actor and their kids Misha and Zain. From dropping photos of Misha and Zain's cute shenanigans to sharing cute videos of her and Shahid's special moments, Mira keeps fans engaged on social media. Mira is also quite popular owing to her stylish looks and many young girls look up to her for different kinds of outfit inspiration.

Now, recently, Mira took to her Instagram handle and dropped two different looks in which she is seen clad in chic outfits that you could take cues from for your next Zoom meeting. In the first photo, Mira is seen slaying in a grey co-ord set with high heels. With perfectly styled hair and makeup, Mira looked absolutely stunning as she was all set for the day. The classy look made her slay like a boss and left fans in awe.

On the other hand, in the second photo, Mira is seen clicking a selfie. She is seen sporting a casual pink tee with floral pair of earrings. With her perfectly dewy makeup, Mira managed to shell out inspiration for a casual work meeting. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Hear no evil."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Mira also shared a cute video of 'millennial mom fail' about Zain's goofy shenanigans at home with her makeup sponge. The video evoked a hilarious reaction from Shahid who was glad that baby ZiZi was keeping Mira entertained in his absence at home. Shahid is currently away for a shoot.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

