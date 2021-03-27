Mira Rajput serves up two pretty hairstyles in PHOTOS & asks fans 'Long or short?'; Here's what they voted for

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to drop two selfies with different hair looks. The star wife wanted fans' opinion on which ones suited her better.

and his wife Mira Rajput know how to grab attention of their fans in the right way with their social media posts. From dropping cool selfies to glimpses of their lives with kids, Shahid and Mira often light up the internet. Mira, who is relatively more active on Instagram than Shahid, often engages her fans in polls to get ideas for her looks. Speaking of this, with her recent post Mira shared two photos sporting different hairstyles and sought fans' opinion on it.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared two gorgeous photos in which she was seen clad in a casual grey tee. In one of the selfies, Shahid's wife was seen sporting a short hair look while in the second one, she was seen with long hair. Smiling as she poses for selfies, Mira shared the photos and asked fans which one looks better on her and added a stick of 'Long or Short' for fans to pick and choose from.

In no time, the results came in and well, the clear winner was Mira's luscious long locks. Fans seemed to be in love with the star wife's long hair look.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently Mira shared stunning photos on her handle as she dolled up at home for a zoom meeting. In the photo, she was seen rocking a dual-toned silk shirt with white pants. The star wife often uses her social media handle to share haircare and skincare tips that surely leave fans intrigued. Not just this, Mira also shares her kids Misha and Zain's shenanigans from time to time on Instagram.

Also Read|Mira Rajput adds a pop of colour to her vibrant look and leaves fans gushing over her chic style; PHOTOS

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×