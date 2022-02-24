Mira Rajput is Shahid Kapoor’s buddy at work today; Is a new project in the making?

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the power couples of Bollywood. They are adorable together and their pictures on social media often make headlines and these two keep showering love on each other. Well, today the Jersey actor shared a picture of his wifey from a shooting set and with the picture, it looks as if the husband-wife duo is shooting for an exciting project. Sharing the picture of Mira, Shahid termed her as his ‘buddy at work’.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of Mira Rajput. She can be seen sitting on a bed. Mira is wearing a silver nightdress paired with a grey shrug as she has taken a pink blanket on her. In the picture, Shahid can be seen wearing a white tee as he is facing his back towards the camera. In the next story, Shahid has shared a video from the sets giving us a sneak-peek into the sets. Sharing this picture the actor wrote, “My buddy at work today”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Shahid Kapoor’s work front, the actor is set to star alongside Mrunal Thakur in their upcoming film Jersey. This movie's release date is April 14th. It is an official remake of a Telugu film of the same name, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Jersey is helmed by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill, three South Indian film producers. The sports drama was originally set to premiere on December 31, 2021, but it was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

