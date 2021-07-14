Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor’s ‘forever third wheel’ Ishaan Khatter gets thrown off their bed; See pic

Celebrity mom Mira Rajput is fed up with her ‘dream team’ member and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. In her latest IG post, the Kapoor momager jokingly asks Ishaan to get off her and Shahid Kapoor’s bed. Here’s everything that you need to know.

Mira Rajput enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She often takes to social media to capture special moments of her life and share them amongst her fan army. On Wednesday afternoon, Mira Rajput shared a hilarious post online, calling out her ‘forever third wheel’ brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. In the post shared by Mira, she along with her husband and Ishaan can be seen slaying in stunning blue outfits. It appears that the picture was captured on a special family occasion.

While sharing the post, the celebrity wife jokingly asked the Dhadak star to ‘get off her bed’. This isn’t the first time when Mira has showered love on Ishaan on the photo-sharing application. Previously, the Kapoor momager, took to Instagram, to give a glimpse of her ‘dream team’ to her Insta-family. Mira Rajput’s dream team included hubby Shahid and Ishaan Khatter. In the previous post, the Kapoor trio donned a sporty look, that hinted all of them occasionally work out together.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his sports drama flick, Jersey. Meanwhile, Ishaan will next feature alongside in Phone Bhoot.

