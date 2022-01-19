Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's kids might turn out to be big foodies due to THIS reason

Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and she never misses a chance to make it to the headlines either for her lovely pictures or for speaking her heart out on several topics. Shahid Kapoor’s wife is a fitness freak and we all have seen that. But, along with this, she is also a foodie and recently while chatting with Chef Manish Mehrotra the star wife revealed what a big fan she is of the reality cooking show MasterChef.

While talking to Chef Manish, there came a point when Mira Rajput opened up the one thing that she did the most during her pregnancy. Can you guess it? Well, she watched MasterChef a lot. Talking about this Mira said, “I have grown up with MasterChef and Top Chef also because I love food. It's what I couldn’t do and I learn so many things. My parents would be like ‘what do you keep doing?’ before I was married. After I was married all I would be watching was Masterchef. Both my pregnancies that’s all I saw and I think my kids have heard more of Gary and George than they have heard their own dad because that’s all I was watching all the time.” Well, it is too soon to say if Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids are foodies or not. But if at all they are then we know the reason behind it.

Click HERE to watch the video:

Anyway, Talking about Shahid Kapoor, he will soon be seen in Jersey that is the official Hindi remake of the Nani starrer Telugu film. Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Shahid in this one. The film was all set to release in December last year but due to the theatres being shut and the rising cases of COVID-19, the makers decided to push the release.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late